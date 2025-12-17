Aditya Dhar REACTS after 26/11 survivor recalls 'gut wrenching and painful' sequence from Dhurandhar: 'That moment was shaped...'

Dhurandhar has been successful in setting the cash registers ringing at the Box Office. Amid massive critical acclaim and admiration that the film has received, we tell you about Aditya Dhar's reaction to fans' take on one of its most unforgettable sequences.

Dhurandhar, which features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles, had hit theatres on December 5. Such has been the impact of the film that it has been successful in breaking several Box Office records in the last few days. While everybody is focusing on the film’s action sequences, there is one extremely intense moment which has now been highlighted through a post on X that has gone viral. The sequence - which has started to grab everyone's attention - recreates the horrid 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. As you watch the unforgettable sequence, a red screen appears which puts forth the transcripts of real voice recordings between the terrorists and their handlers. This is the time when the real audio of those chats are played in the background.

Rajita recalls Dhurandhar's most 'bone-chilling' moment

TRENDING NOW

Author Rajita Bagga was quick to emphasize on the scene that revolves around the unforgettable and horrifying 26/11 attacks. Rajita, who was her husband Ajay Bagga when Mumbai attacks happened, put out a long note on social media, and called the moment 'bone-chilling.' In the post she put out on her X handl, Rajita wrote, "We were fortunate to survive the heinous terrorist attack that night and were rescued alive after 14 hours. To see the scene recreated from the other side- the handlers celebrating at every bomb going off & every person killed - if that doesn’t fill us with rage and renewed commitment to national security, what else will? 17 years have passed but the memory of what happened and what could have happened to us just shook me to the core. Gut-wrenching and painful."

Rajita was also quick to laud the makers of Dhurandhar. She posted, "Huge credit to Dhurandhar and its makers.@AdityaDharFilms for ensuring that an entire new generation understands what truly happened on 26/11 in just those 2–3 minutes.That look of @RanveerOfficial will haunt an entire generation." Read the full note below

I was in the Taj Hotel on the night of 26/11 with my husband @Ajay_Bagga . We were fortunate to survive the heinous terrorist attack that night and were rescued alive after 14 hours . The most bone-chilling scene in #Dhurandhar for me was the red screen where the actual voice… pic.twitter.com/OJ6Zbf1wPm — Rajita Bagga (@RajitaBagga) December 16, 2025

Aditya Dhar reacts to Rajita’s VIRAL post

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar was quick to explain why the film had to be made. In his reaction to Rajita’s post, Aditya posted, "Your words remind us why this story had to be told. That moment was shaped to reflect the brutal truth. If it leaves a mark, it is to ensure we remember, stand united, and never allow such darkness to return. Thank you for surviving, for speaking, and for strengthening our collective resolve."

THE HEART WRENCHING SCENE THAT MADE THE PEOPLE IN THE THEATRE GO PIN DROP SILENCE ? , ACTUAL AUDIO OF 26/11 ATTACKS. #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/gUcuZVWJ02 — ANURAG™?? (@AnuragBHU2022) December 12, 2025

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more