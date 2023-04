's new interview has piqued the curiosity of everyone. One of TV's most popular hosts and the son of legendary singer , Aditya has told a newspaper that he was replaced from a Bollywood track at the end minute. It seems the song went on to become a hit. Aditya Narayan said he was very upset over this incident, but he will talk about it at a later date when a sufficient time has passed. Aditya Narayan told Hindustan Times that he had sung a "very big song" and got replaced at the last minute. It seems the incident was very upsetting for him as he felt he had a very good job. Also Read - Palak Muchhal-Mithoon wedding reception: Rupali Ganguly, Rubina Dilaik, Sonu Nigam, Aditya Narayan and more attend [Watch Video]

He said the song is a chartbuster, and it was the makers who took this call, and not the music composers. Aditya Narayan said he was replaced with someone who is "the best" so he did not feel really gutted. He said he was looking forward to the song. Describing the incident as a part and parcel of life, Aditya Narayan said that he is happy to see that musicians are noticing him. The actor-host-singer said he is careful about the kind of songs he wishes to associate with. In 2022, his song Ji Huzoor from was quite liked by the audience. They loved his robust vocals in the peppy number.

Aditya Narayan said he has got over the pain and disappointment. He said he was upset for four to five days, especially after he could hear the song playing everywhere. He said he knew he had gone an equally good job. He said he later philosophized the situation thinking he too might have sung songs given first to other artistes. He said his father Udit Narayan too was replaced from songs at the end minute.

Aditya Narayan is known all over India as the host of Indian Idol. He just finished the 13th season of the show. He has been on other reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi as well. The singer-actor and host got married to his long-time girlfriend Shweta a couple of years back. They have been blessed with a baby girl.