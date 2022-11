has turned 57 today and singer and TV host has recalled the times when the King Khan used to sleep on the floor when his vanity van wasn't ready on Pardes sets. Though Aditya worked as a child artist in the film, he vividly remembers the time he spent with Shah Rukh on the film sets.

During his recent interaction with News 18, Aditya said that Shah Rukh was already a superstar when they were working in Pardes. Though he was a superstar, Aditya said that Shah Rukh was among the most humblest people on the sets. While juggling between two film shoots, the singer said that Shah Rukh wouldn't shy away from sleeping on the floor.

“I remember he was shooting for another film, he used to come to sets, vanity van wouldn’t be ready. He would just pick a corner in the room, put his bag, spread a cloth on the floor, and sleep. Such was the commitment that he had toward his craft. No complaints, and no ego," Aditya said in the interview. During the breaks, Aditya revealed that Shah Rukh used to indulge in football and cricket on the sets.

Aditya then went on to recall how Shah Rukh ignored advances from beautiful women when he got on the dance floor during a wrap up party in Bengaluru. They were in Mysore and the party was hosted in a Bengaluru hotel. There were many beautiful women in that club who were pretty much throwing themselves at Shah Rukh and wanted to dance with him. But the superstar just ignored all of them and continued to dance with Aditya.

On his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan was seen greeting his fans with his iconic appearance from . Hundreds of fans were seen waiting outside Mannat just to wish their favourite star and catch a glimpse of him.