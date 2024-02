Aditya Narayan recently gained a lot of attention after he hit a college student and threw his phone in Bhilai, Chattisgarh during a live concert at Rungta College. Post this incident, Aditya has been in the news and netizens are caught up in the slapgate controversy. The student is named Lovkesh Chandravanshi and is in the third year of BSc in the same college as per Timesnow report. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Aditya Narayan controversy: Fan whose phone was thrown gets a new one from college; netizens say 'The singer should have gifted it...'

Amidst all the fiasco, the portal kept calling Aditya's father Udit Narayan refused to comment on his son's slapgate controversy. The media portal kept calling him and he preferred to maintain a distance from the controversy by disconnecting their calls. Also Read - After Aditya Narayan breaks silence on concert controversy; student comes forward to share his side; 'I was right by the stage...'

Watch Aditya Narayan's slapping video

Aditya Narayan, son of ace singer Udit Narayan, gained popularity through fans' support, but now he assaults a fan by throwing his mobile. #AdityaNarayan should be banned from participating in concerts for a couple of years and apologize to the fan for his actions. He needs a… pic.twitter.com/n2Chkx5FIr — Deepak Khatri (@Deepakkhatri812) February 12, 2024

For the uninitiated, the event manager came out in support of the singer and revealed that the boy constantly pulled Aditya's leg. The boy whose phone was thrown spoke about the incident and said that Aditya was taking everyone's phones and clicking selfies. The student gave his phone but Aditya hit his hand with the mic and threw his phone for no reason. Also Read - Aditya Narayan FINALLY breaks silence on viral video of him throwing away a fan's phone

Trending Now

Since, the slap gate controversy Aditya has been facing backlash from the netizens. He has also deleted all his posts from Instagram.

Watch a video of singer Sagar Bhatia talking about Aditya Narayan controversy