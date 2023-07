Rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday dating each other have been in the news ever since they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash last year. The rumoured couple, after that were spotted together at several film parties as well, fuelling their relationship, rumours. And now Amit has dating rumours, the duo attended a concert in Spain. Also Read - The Night Manager 2 siren Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to the 'hot' tag

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday or currently in Spain, where they attended a rock concert called Arctic Monkeys concert. On July 11 Ananya shared the video and her Instagram stories as she enjoys the concert in Spain and captioned the story, "Nothing quite like the @arcticmonkeys (heart emoji) My favourite song ever." Also Read - The Night Manager 2 web series review: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala praised for 'superlative performances' in stylish thriller

If the same time, Aditya also shared a video of him enjoying the same concert at the same time and added 'chilled' with monkey emojis. Right after this fans of the duo took to their social media, to react to the same stories of the rumoured couple and some even called them "favourite couple ever." Also Read - Ananya Panday opens up on her marriage plans

Ananya Panday was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda's Liger. Talking about her marriage plans with India Today during an interview, Ananya said she's too young to get married. While reacting to her linkup rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur, her mother Bhavana Pandey told ETimes that linkups keep happening in a profession like this and that it's a part and parcel of an actor's life. She further said, "I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I'd rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it, because the positives definitely outweigh the negative.”

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen in the web series The Night Manager which recently arrived on Disney+ Hotstar. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino.

Ananya Panday was recently spotted in the trailer of Karan Johar's upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in a dance number with Ranveer Singh. She will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime thriller and also in Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.