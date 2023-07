Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are the new lovebirds in tinsel town, and right now their vacation pictures are making headlines and grabbing all the attention. Fans are calling them the most good-looking and adorable couple. While BollywoodLife has learned that Aditya Roy Kapur has taken this big step that will make his relationship even stronger with the Lifer actress, An insider reveals," Aditya has joined DCA (Dharma Cornerstone agency) talent management that already handles Ananya Panday, and the team has planned for them to promote as a power couple as they are aware of the craze for them. On a personal level, Aditya and Ananya are very fond of each other, and the liking is very much there". Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur proves he's the perfect boyfriend as he steps aside to let Ananya Panday take the limelight [Watch]

The insider further adds," Ananya and Aditya may become the next power couple like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and their talent management has planned endorsements and a few projects for them together to increase their market value, and this is going to be huge for them on a professional level as well". Also Read - Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur caught chilling in Portugal [VIEW PIC]

Aditya and Ananya made it official by walking the ramp together for Manish Malhotra, and later the Dream Girl 2 actress also posted the pictures with Aditya hinting something is special about him; their fans are going gaga over them, while Ananya is facing trolling by the netizens as they feel Aditya derives better than her compared to looks and everything, well, like the haters are going to hate, no matter what. Also Read - Ananya Panday’s bodyguard pushes fan, restricts from getting near actress in viral video, internet reacts

Aditya and Ananya’s love story began at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party, and whatever you manifest on the filmmaker’s Koffee couch or with him comes true. The classic example is Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, so are Ananya and Aditya too heading to settle down together? It’s too early to speak. Meanwhile, we got in touch with Rajeev Masand, the COO of DCA, to confirm the news, but he remained unavailable to comment.