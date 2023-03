Now even we are manifesting to see this beautiful Bollywood couple, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, get together, get married, and live a happily ever after. Ananya and Aditya are the new alleged lovers in the tinsel town, and their pictures together often send their fans into a meltdown. Ever since Ananya has posted her pictures with Aditya Roy Kapur on her Instagram and almost made it official, it is said that they are now very serious about each other. Also Read - Sunny Leone and Urfi Javed pose together and give major BFF vibe [Watch video]

And now insider reveals, "Ananya and Aditya are very much in love, and the families are like, if it's serious, take it to another level, but they are taking it slow and are in no rush. This is a beautiful feeling, and they have a very strong feeling for each other. In fact, they might soon go on a vacation and have the time the relationship needs, and even the families are okay, as at last they want their happiness. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur might leave you surprised by making it official very soon."

The insider further adds, " Ananya and Aditya are right now more focused on their careers, and they are happy that they are in a good space and have a mutual liking for each other. It is the first time you will see Aditya making appearances with any Bollywood diva without working in a film together, and this only shows that he is quite serious about her. Aditya and Ananya are just too cute together, and their bond is something very admirable." Well, not anytime soon, but we would definitely want the couple to make an appearance onscreen soon. They will create fireworks together. On the professional front, Ananya will be seen next in Dream Girl 2, along with Ayushmann Khurrana.