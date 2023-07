Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are painting the town red on their vacation to Portugal. The rumoured couple embarked on a trip together, a couple of days ago. Since then, they have been spotted on numerous occasions, spending quality time with each other. Pictures and videos of the duo from their getaway have grabbed the eyeballs of social media users, who believe something is brewing between the two. Reinforcing the speculations, another video of Ananya and Aditya has found its way to the internet where they are seen on the streets of Lisbon, taking a ride on two road runner scooters.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted again

The video was dropped on Instagram by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. The short clip captures Aditya Roy Kapur, dressed in a blue shirt and a pair of black Bermuda shorts, riding a road runner. He was accompanied by Ananya Panday, who donned a pink, full-sleeved top that she paired with a white mini skirt. She was a few steps behind him, trying to balance on another road runner, but failing in her attempt. Aditya however, stopped his ride and looked back to check on her.

Fans’ reactions

The internet population was quick to react to the video in the comments. While some were floored by their adorable equation, others expressed disapproval of their private moments being shared online. “I love them already! I don’t mind being their only well-wisher” gushed one fan. “Ananya and Adi look so good together,” agreed another. A third individual opined that the “Leaks seem to be PR.” “This violation of privacy is grotesque,” criticised someone else.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur in Portugal

Not long ago, another picture of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur made the headlines on the internet. It showed the pair, lost in each other’s eyes, having a conversation at a cafe in Lisbon. Presumably, it was on the same day when the duo was enjoying the electric scooty ride, judging by their same attire. Earlier, the Aashiqui 2 actor and the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress attended a concert of the Arctic Monkeys together, dropping glimpses of the event separately on their now-deleted Instagram stories.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday relationship rumours

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapor first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted at a Diwali party in 2022. After that, they were seen on numerous dinner outings and film events. The duo has, however, remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.