Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, the alleged new lovebirds, have been making headlines with their constant public appearances, and fans are loving and enjoying seeing them together; some are even lucky to spot them together and their dates. Like this latest video of the couple that is going viral, they were caught by their fan on a movie date, and she couldn't resist getting clicked with them individually. In the video, you can see Aditya avoiding getting clicked with Ananya and walking off quickly as she happily poses with the female fan. Aditya and Ananya happily gave selfies to the fans, but separately.

Watch the video of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday getting clicked by a fan on their secret movie date.

Aditya and Ananya are the hottest topic, and it is speculated that they are damn serious about each other, and it's been more than one year since they started off during Karan Johar's 50th birthday last year. Currently, Aditya and Ananya's vacation pictures are leaving fans wondering why they aren't making it official or if their relationship is just a PR stunt. It was Karan Johar who made the big revelation of something cooking between Aditya and Ananya on his show and later they made an appearance together as a couple at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. And after that, Aditya and Ananya made heads turn by walking the ramp together and the many screamed it official.

Amid their dating speculation and their vacation pictures going viral, BollywoodLife exclusively told you that Ananya's mom is not very happy with the shift of her daughter's personal life being in the spotlight compared to her professional life, and she believes that this personal news should be kept away from the media glare. On the professional front, Ananya is all set for the release of Dream Girl 2 along with Ayushmann Khurrana.