Aditya and Ananya took the internet by storm with their vacation pictures, and soon after they came back, they headed to a movie date and clicked. There were a few fans in the theatres where Aditya chose not to get clicked together with Ananya. Talking about the new lovebirds in tinsel town, they are very much together, taking it slow, and are in no rush to make it official anytime soon.

Aditya and Ananya Panday's love story started at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, where the duo caught up and are today inseparable. Both Adi and Ananya make a very beautiful pair, and fans can't wait to see them make it official soon. While it was BollywoodLife that exclusively told you about Aditya joining DCA, a talent management company owned by Karan Johar that handles Ananya and her work, they are planning to make them a brand together.

While Aditya and Ananya's friends are very happy for them, in fact, Ranbir Kapoor, who has been great friends with Adi for a long time, even revealed in one of his interactions that the actor is in love with a girl named A, and since then, it has only ignited the speculation around their relationship. On the professional front, Aditya is enjoying the success of The Night Manager series, and Ananya will be seen next in Dream Girl 2 along with Ayushmann Khurrana.