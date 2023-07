Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are one of the hottest current couples of Bollywood. People have not stopped talking about them after the pics from Portugal and Spain went viral. The two were clicked in Lisbon where they attended the concert of the Arctic Monkeys. She was in a maxi dress and he had his arms around her. Now, there is a big age difference between the two. Aditya Roy Kapur's friends like Ranbir Kapoor are all settled now. Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur avoids getting clicked with Ananya Panday on their movie date [Watch video]

Aditya Roy Kapur on dating rumours

Aditya Roy Kapur did not confirm or deny anything to ETimes. He said as long as the matter was being discussed it was good going. He said that guesswork was work, and things should flow organically. He was quoted as saying, "I think we should let it remain a topic of discussion. As long as it is being discussed it is a good thing. Conjecture is good, let things flow naturally." The first rumours surfaced around seven to eight months back. It was said that Ananya Panday was seen at the building where Aditya Roy Kapur resides. Ishaan Khatter and she ended their relationship more than a year back as they could not see a future together.

Will Aditya Roy Kapur tie the knot soon?

He was also asked if he would get married soon. He is now 37. The reporter asked him if he felt left out. The Night Manager star said, "All my contemporaries are getting married, but I'm not feeling any FOMO (Fear of Missing Out). As of now there is only JOMO (Joy of Missing Out). Whenever things are going to happen, they will happen. I'm not losing my sleep over it." Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's affair is getting a lot of attention. It seems he took a vacation with the whole Pandey family. Ananya Panday's mother shared the pics. Many felt it was to take away some of the attention from Ananya's personal life.

Ananya Panday has been getting a lot of hate from shippers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. The two were supposed to be together for a couple of years. But it did not work out. Now, she is reported to be dating Rahul Mody who is a writer.