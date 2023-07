Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s endearing vacation in Spain has given rise to plenty of speculations. While both Bollywood celebrities are hush-hush about their equation, netizens can't help but have an inkling that something romantic might be brewing between the duo. While the guessing game continues, we do have a sure-shot answer from Aditya, about his take on relationships. The Ok Jaanu actor recently appeared in the dating app Bumble‘s, Kindness is Sexy campaign. Apart from speaking about the importance of kindness in relationships, Aditya revealed compliments he would like to give and receive to his partner, whomever it might be. Also Read - Ananya Panday struggles with a road runner on the streets of Lisbon with Aditya Roy Kapur; netizens say, 'Leaks seem to be PR'

Aditya Roy Kapur on compliments women love

Aditya Roy Kapur opened up on compliments that he personally believed women would love to hear from a man during the dating phase. For him, it was more about complimenting a woman’s personal traits and features, more than their physical attributes. “I think when complimenting, while it is great for people to feel like they look good, I think what really resonates is to be complimented for the person you are. It could be anything – telling someone that they are caring, funny, or thoughtful. I think those things are as important as telling them that they look good,” opined Aditya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bumble India (@bumble_india)

Aditya Roy Kapur on compliments he wishes to receive

When asked about the compliments he would like to receive from his dating partner, Aditya Roy Kapur named some of his personal qualities which he would love to hear from a woman he admires. “If you are told that you are a positive influence on someone, or that you bring happiness to someone else, or if you are told that you are a good friend – all of these things obviously have to be deserved and earned but it’s nice, I guess, being told about these kind of things,” he said, adding that such compliments matter more to him that being told that he looks handsome.

Trending Now

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday watch Barbie

When Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's pictures and videos from their Spain vacation are still doing the rounds on the internet, another video has popped up on Instagram. Apparently, the rumoured couple went to watch Barbie together when a woman, who happened to be in the same theater, enjoyed a fangirl moment dropping a video with the two celebrities.