Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are said to be the newest couple in Bollywood. Their dating rumours began a couple of weeks ago and it has been spreading like a wildfire. From attending parties together to walking down the ramp together, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been the talk of the town for days. And in the midst of it all, Aditya, who was attending a press conference about his upcoming project, was asked about his wedding plans. Is Aditya Roy Kapur ready to tie the knot and join the bandwagon of Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra and be the next to the doting husband goals list? Well, read on to know what he has to say...

Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on wedding plans amidst dating rumours with Ananya Panday

Entertainment News is going wild with the dating rumours of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. So, last evening Aditya attended the press conference of his upcoming thriller Gumraah with Mrunal Thakur. And at the press con, the first question he was asked was about his wedding plans. Yep, Aditya had a funny reaction to it first as he asked if this is going to be the first question for real. But he took it sportingly and called it a warm-up question.

Aditya Roy Kapur then went on to add, that everyone is getting married however, he is not getting any kind of FOMO. He adds, "So, I will take my time and when the time is right." Well said, Aditya.

Check Ananya and Aditya's pictures that the actress shared here:

Aditya and Ananya cook up a storm

Well, it was the cupid of Bollywood, Karan Johar who fueled the rumours about Aditya and Ananya by asking what's cooking between them both since they have been spotted at a lot of events together. She attended the special preview screening of The Night Manager as well for which netizens wondered if there was really something brewing between the two of them.