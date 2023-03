Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur are promoting their film Gumraah together. Gumraah is a thriller movie which stars Aditya in a dual role. Aditya has been grabbing headlines for his rumoured affair with Ananya Panday and his statements in various interviews. And in a recent interview, Aditya shared what his first acting stint with his Fitoor co-star Katrina Kaif was. And it's not Fitoor, the movie. Mrunal and Aditya were answering questions about each other and they were asked about their first job. It is then that Aditya shared the whole story. Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have family approval but are taking it slow? [Exclusive]

Aditya Roy Kapur recalls waiting for Katrina Kaif on the sets of a TVC

Aditya Roy Kapur has yet again grabbed headlines in Entertainment News. This time he has made news by sharing trivia from his work life. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Aditya shared that he once waited for Katrina Kaif on the sets for a whole day. He was not alone, there were 10 other guys who were on sets with him. It was the time when he would work in TV commercials. It was an Ad for a cosmetic brand called Lakme. Katrina was the face of the brand. Aditya was one of the guys in the office who were waiting for Katrina.

Aditya shared that they waited for a whole day. He was quick to add that it was not that Katrina was late and shared that her call time would be different. Aditya Roy Kapur fondly shared the memory recalling his first stint with Katrina. We dug up the video commercial for ya'll. Aditya had Afro curls back then.

Watch the video of Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif in the commercial here:



Um, is it just us or Aditya was seen in two looks in the commercial? Maybe he played a dual role in the commercial as well, just like in his film, Gumraah. What are your thoughts about the commercial? Let us know.