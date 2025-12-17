Adivi Sesh announces 'Day of Dacoit': Teaser launch set for... in a dual launch

Adivi Sesh's upcoming action romance Dacoi, co-starring Mrunal Thakur, is set to release on December 18, a date Sesh called 'Day of Dacoit'. He expressed his deep emotional connection to the project, calling the simultaneous launch in two cities a hectic but worthwhile endeavour.

Actor Adivi Sesh will appear next in the forthcoming action romance drama Dacoit with Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled to premiere on March 19 next year. The creators are set to present the film's teaser simultaneously in Hyderabad and Mumbai on December 18th, a date affectionately referred to as the Day of Dacoit. Dacoit is about A wrongly convicted man (Adivi Sesh) who escapes prison seeking revenge on the ex-girlfriend (Mrunal Thakur) who betrayed him, only to draw her into a dangerous criminal world as they reunite for daring robberies. It is set to release on March 19, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu. Unlike many pan-India films that are dubbed, Sesh revealed that Dacoit was shot simultaneously in both Hindi and Telugu. He chose not to dub the Hindi version to ensure the emotional essence and native nuances of the dialogue weren't lost in translation.

Adivi Sesh talks about Dacoit

According to a report by IANS, Adivi Sesh remarked that December 18 holds significance for him in various ways. He mentioned that the movie has been an extensive and heartfelt journey, one he has been intimately engaged with right from the start. He revealed that Dacoit is a project that holds great significance for him.

“December 18 truly feels like the Day of Dacoit for me. This film has been a long, emotional journey, one that I've been deeply involved in from the very beginning,” he stated.

One major highlight is that for the first time in his career, Adivi Sesh will be seen performing a full-fledged dance number, a move he admitted was "something I never imagined myself doing."

Dual launch in Hyderabad and Mumbai

The film's teaser is set to debut in Telugu and Hindi at the same time in Hyderabad and Mumbai, respectively. Announcing the news, the leading actor posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account and stated, “DECEMBER 18th is the Day Of #DacoitTeaser. Telugu Teaser Launch Function at AAA Cinemas, Hyderabad starting at 9.30 AM on December 18th. Hindi Teaser Launch Party at Novotel Juhu, Mumbai starting at 6 PM on December 18th.

The agency report states that the HIT: Part 2 actor expressed that debuting the teaser in two cities simultaneously is challenging. Nonetheless, he believes the work is valuable. He stated, “Launching the teaser in Mumbai and Hyderabad on the same day is hectic, but it reflects how strongly I feel about this project.”

Along with the lead, Dacoit also features filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap plays a powerful character. The supporting cast includes Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla.

