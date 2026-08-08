Adnan Sami recalls facing trolling after CHOOSING India; says 'I don't give a damn' about online hate

Read further as Adnan Sami has opened up about the trolling he faced after becoming an Indian citizen and receiving the Padma Shri. The singer said he expected the backlash and no longer pays attention to it.

Adnan Sami has often found himself at the centre of online debates over his Pakistani roots and Indian citizenship. The singer, who became an Indian citizen after settling in India, has faced questions about his loyalty over the years. In a recent interview, Adnan opened up about the trolling, the 'Pakistani agent' tag and what receiving the Padma Shri meant to him.

Adnan Sami recalls receiving Padma Shri

Adnan Sami was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to the field of performing arts. He was named among the Padma awardees in 2020 and received the honour from then President Ram Nath Kovind in 2021. Talking about the award, Adnan said the moment was very special because of the journey behind it. He also remembered his father, who played an important role in his musical journey. The singer said he missed having his father beside him on that day and felt that his father would have been extremely proud to see him receive the honour.

Adnan Sami reacts to Padma Shri backlash

Adnan has also faced criticism from people who questioned his decision to become an Indian citizen. Speaking about the backlash, the singer said people sometimes try to take away someone's happiness because of envy. His nationality has remained a regular topic of discussion online, with trolls from both sides of the India-Pakistan divide questioning his identity and choices. However, Adnan said he has never allowed such comments to take away from his happiness.

When Adnan Sami was called 'Pakistani agent'

The singer also spoke about being called a "Pakistani agent" by trolls. Adnan said he used to respond to such comments but has now stopped paying much attention to them. He said, "I laugh about that. Honestly, I don't give a damn." Adnan added that he was prepared for such reactions when he became an Indian citizen because he knew the backlash would come. According to the singer, the trolling was much more common in the beginning but has now reduced considerably. He said he does not even bother with such comments anymore.

Adnan Sami on his Indian identity

Adnan has spoken about his Indian identity on several occasions. His Pakistani roots belong to his past. India is the country he elected to call his home. The singer’s transition from Pakistani to Indian citizenship has been a huge part of his public life. However, Adnan continued to work in India despite the criticism and questions about his nationality. The singer has enjoyed a successful career in the music industry of the country. For the singer, the Padma Shri became an important recognition of that journey, while the love he has developed for India remains deeply personal.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

