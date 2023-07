Adnan Sami is regarded as one of India's top singers. Adnan was born in London to a Pashtun father and a Jammu and Kashmir mother. He began singing professionally in 1986. Adnan's work life had been extremely good up until now, but he had a lot of ups and downs in his personal life. Adnan's first and second marriages were fraught with problems, and both ended in divorce. Away from all of this, he is now enjoying a happy life after marrying for the third time. However, years later, his first wife, actress Zeba Bakhtiar, broke her silence on her marriage with Adnan and revealed how she went through those moments. Also Read - Golden Globes 2023: Adnan Sami calls out YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for 'separatist attitude' after his tweet on Naatu Naatu from RRR winning Best Original Song

In 1993, Adnan Sami and Zeba Bakhtiar got married. Later that year, the couple had a son. However, their relationship did not last long, and they divorced shortly after. The reason for this was never known, but the relationship terminated bitterly. Following that, Adnan and Zeba began a custody battle for their child which remained in favour of Zeba. Zeba recently spoke with Aamna Haider Isani about Adnan and his relationship, as well as how her marriage was impacting her acting profession. Also Read - Adnan Sami opens up on people's extreme reactions to his Alvida post: 'Jitne muh utni baatein hai' [Exclusive]

Zeba explained, "When I tied the knot with Adnan, I was finishing up some films. I had no interest in continuing my career as an actor profession at the time. I aspired to be a screenwriter and producer. I wasn't really that involved in acting. Azaan was born after I married Adnan. I was spending all of my time on this relationship, but when it fell through, I shifted my concentration to production and began working on other projects."

Zeba Bakhtiar Lost her mental capacity at the time of her divorce

Zeba continued to explain and said that she lost her mental capacity after marriage but had to work because she had to be part of the competition. she has experienced significant challenges that she even cannot recall. Talking about her son she said that she is so grateful for her son Azaan's continued support. Let us tell you that Zeba fought for her son’s custody for 18 months. During that, she wasn't working at the time. Remembering her struggles and pains she reveals that her friends advised her to work for herself after seeing her condition. Zeba Bakhtiar joined the same programme as a friend who was doing a serial in England. She spent a few months in London shooting it.