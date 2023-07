Adnan Siddiqui is one of the artistes from Pakistan who has a sizeable fan following in India. He made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with the thriller Mom. His 2019 romantic drama Mere Paas Tum Ho is going to air from August 2 on Zindagi DTH in India. He also believes that artistes should be above political issues on ground level. As we know, after the Uri attack Pakistani artistes are not allowed to work in India. Adnan Siddiqui has done an in-depth interview with Indian Express Online where he spoke about his popularity in India. He also spoke about how Pakistani audiences were more open-minded towards Indian content despite the on-ground tension. Also Read - Imran Khan Arrest: Hasan Raheem, Zara Peerzada, Atiqa Odho and top celebs slam the military in harsh manner [Read Tweets]

Adnan Siddiqui spoke about how found out he was popular in India in 2017. He was filming for Mom in Delhi. It seems he wanted to eat at a particular place and went without security despite a warning from Boney Kapoor. He thought not many would know him in India. He said his fan following at the hotel left him shocked and he could not believe his eyes. He told Indian Express Online, "I had to call Boney to get me some security, to get out of there." Adnan Siddiqui also spoke about how Boney Kapoor told him to maintain a low profile.

He told the publication that the whole Fawad Khan controversy happened when they were filming for Mom. He said that Boney Kapoor told them to avoid interviews and public appearances. He further said, "This shouldn't be happening; the responsibility should be taken by both the governments and the political parties, to at least be a little lenient when there is art involved somewhere." He also said that people who do not mind artistes working cross countries are less in number. Adnan Siddiqui said he was keen to pursue a career in Bollywood. It seems Nawazuddin Siddiqui's manager was in touch with him. But none of them materialised.

Adnan Siddiqui said both Pakistani and Indian audience relate to emotions and nostalgia. He said he would love it if there is healthy cultural exchange between the two nations. He said he believed Pakistani were more tolerant than Indians. He said, "We accept Indian artistes, Indian cricketers, we accept everything good about India. But when this thing goes across the border, it becomes very political. I don’t know why."