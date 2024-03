Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with Ae Watan Mere Watan. The movie helmed by Kannan Iyer is going to release on Amazon Prime Video. The title itself suggests that it is a period drama set in pre-Independence era. The trailer of the same has been released today by the makers. It is produced by Karan Johar and others. The story is based on true events and Sara Ali Khan character is said to be inspired by Usha Mehta. She was a freedom fighter who is credited for organising a radio channel that united the country to fight for freedom. Also Read - Ae Watan Mere Watan on OTT: Here's when and where you can watch the Sara Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi patriotic film

The trailer of Ae Watan Mere Watan stays true to the story. It starts with a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan sitting in front of a radio. Then it travels to the time when Mahatma Gandhi giving his speech to inspire citizens to fight for the freedom of the country. Then there are visuals of Indian and Britishers being at war. In the trailer, we see that Sara Ali Khan's character goes against the wishes of her father and tries her very best to be a freedom fighter. She organises for a underground radio station through which she communicates with the citizens and motivating them to be free. Britishers then try to find the source of the radio channel. The movie also stars Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Nell. From the background score, dialogues to the set up, Ae Watan Mere Watan gets the feel of pre-Independence era quite right. Sara Ali Khan's performance also seems powerful and impressive. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty: B-town actresses all set to make their OTT debut this year

Check out the trailer of Ae Watan Mere Watan below:

Ae Watan Mere Watan is going to release on March 21, 2024 on Prime Video. The movie is also going to have a special appearance by Emraan Hashmi. Reportedly, his character will be inspired from Ram Manohar Lohia. Talking about the film, Sara Ali Khan said, "Portraying such a powerful character in Ae Watan Mere Watan has been an honor beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering." The director added that it was a transformative experience for him and that it is a homage to unsung heroes. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan reacts to trolling on her temple visits, reveals she does not have a single designer wear in her wardrobe

Sara Ali Khan upcoming projects

Apart from Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Life...In Dino and an untitled project by Jagan Shakti.