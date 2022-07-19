Adnan Sami, who recently shocked everyone with his drastic transformation has yet again left netizens in shock again. He has removed all his posts from Instagram. Adnan Sami has only one post on his Instagram, and it has grabbed the attention of the masses too. Fans are in shock as to why Adnan would remove all his posts from Instagram. Check out the whole report below: Also Read - Adnan Sami, Fardeen Khan, Arjun Kapoor and more: Bollywood stars who left everyone shell shocked with their fab transformations

Adnan Sami deletes all the posts from Instagram

In a shocking turn of events, popular singer Adnan Sami has removed all of the posts from Instagram. He had about 2000 posts if reports are to be believed. However, he has removed it all. Whether he has archived them or deleted them can't say. However, it has surely left Adnan's fans in shock. Moreover, Adnan has shared only one post which says Alvida. Whether is he leaving Instagram or rebranding it, is not yet known.

Adnan's latest post grabs attention

Adnan Sami posted a short video which says Alvida. Fans are wondering what has happened to Adnan and why such a post. They are wondering if everything is right with the singer. "Are you alright?", "Is everything fine?", "Why are you saying alvida? We love you here," "Don't scare us, is this for a song?" are some of the reactions of the netizens and Adnan's fans. Some of the fans said that they would be happy on seeing his post, at the very least and asked not to scare them.

Adnan Sami's drastic transformation

Just recently, Adnan Sami had left everyone speechless with his physical transformation. The Tera Chehra, Bheegi Bheegi and more songs hitmaker lost tons of weight. He flaunted his lean avatar on social media too. Fans had showered him with love and adulation.