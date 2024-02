Sunil Grover has been receiving rave responses for his last film Jawan along with Shah Rukh Khan. Being a huge admirer of the Jawan stars Sunil grabbed the opportunity with both hands and didn't look at the length of the role. However, he is half the way Atlee gave importance to every role in his blockbuster. "The way he is and does various things and gives importance to everybody is amazing. He has been very kind; he makes you feel very special".

Sunil has largely worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and now he aims to share the screen with Aamir Khan to complete the trio. Sunil has worked in Aamir Khan's film Ghajni long back.



Having said that, Sunil Grover not only aims to share the screen with Aamir Khan but also wants a big role in the superstar's film. Sunil in his interaction with Indian Express mentioned, "It would be a lot of fun to work with him as he does some amazing work".

Aamir Khan is on a sabbatical after the value of Laal Singh Chadha and it is reported that soon the actor is going to make his comeback. Fans are definitely waiting with bated breath for the superstar to make an official announcement soon.

Coming back to Sunil Grover, he will be seen working with his foe-turned-friend Kapil Sharma soon. The comedian actor and Sunil Grover announced of them coming together after their fallout where they both took a dig their fight in Australia on an airplane. Well, the fans are glad they have matured gracefully and let the bygones be bygones. The actor is also gearing up for Sunflower 2.