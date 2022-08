Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release on 11th August 2022. While the trailer and the songs have received a good response, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha has been trending on social media. Recently, Aamir Khan while talking to the media opened up about the trend and requested fans not to boycott his film. Now, Kareena has opened up about the ‘cancel culture’ in a recent interview, and the actress has stated that she doesn’t take such things seriously. Also Read - Friendship Day 2022: Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Arjun Kapoor and more BFFs we would love to see in movies together

While talking to India Today, she said, "Everyone has a voice today. There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that's why I don't take any of this like seriously. I just post whatever I want to post."

further added that if it's a good film it will surpass anything and it will get a good response. The actress said, "I think that good films will surpass anything."

Well, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha has been trending for a lot of reasons and it has been making it to the headlines in entertainment news. Netizens are upset with Aamir and Kareena due to their previous statements.

A couple of years ago, in interview, while talking about nepotism, Kareena had said that no forces people to watch movies starring star kids. Netizens are also recalling Aamir’s statement about his ex-wife being scared to stay in India which he had said at an event in 2015.

Well, while talking to the media recently, Aamir said, “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film.”

Directed by Advait Chandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The former will make his Bollywood debut with the film.