Sunny Deol is back on the map all thanks to the stupendous success of his film Gadar 2. The movies was among the highest grossers of the year 2023. Gadar 2's box office collection is said to be around Rs 691 crore approximately. Now, the movie is available on Zee5. Moving on from Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has now jumped onto another projects. It was just a few months ago that he announced his collaboration with Aamir Khan. Now, reports suggest that Sunny Deol is collaborating with Salman Khan for his next. Also Read - Animal success bash: Is THIS why Sunny Deol went missing from Bobby Deol's celebrations?

Sunny Deol and Salman Khan teaming up for a film?

As per a report in India Today, Salman Khan is going to have a cameo in Sunny Deol's upcoming movie Safar. The report suggests that Salman Khan has a two-day shoot for Safar and will be present at Mehboob Studios on January 12 and January 13 for the same. The source informed the portal that Salman Khan will be playing himself in Safar. This does not come as a surprise as the latest trend is of big stars having cameo appearances in top films. Salman Khan was a part of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan was a part of Tiger 3, Sanjay Dutt was a part of Jawan, Mohanlal was a part of Jailer and many more recent films had big stars collaborating to create a great cinematic experience for the audience. It would be fun to see Sunny Deol and Salman Khan together given the great camaraderie that they share. Also Read - New Year 2024: Sunny Deol proves he is a mamma's boy as he wishes fans with their unseen pics

Sunny Deol's upcoming projects

Apart from Safar, Sunny Deol has Lahore, 1947 in pipeline. It is the film that is being produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Details of this project have not been released as yet. It is after the shooting of Safar, Sunny Deol is expected to begin work on this. Apart from this, Sunny Deol has a movie named Baap in his kitty. Rumorus have it that the sequel to Border is also on its way. But there is no confirmation on the same. Rumours also state that Nitesh Tiwari is planning to get Sunny Deol as Hanuman in his adaptation of Ramayan with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram. KGF star Yash is expected to be Ravana.