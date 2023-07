Film director Nitesh Tiwari is known for making out-of-the-box movies like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dangal, and Chhichhore. In fact, his upcoming film Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has grabbed eyeballs for its deemed-to-be unique story. Now, the talented filmmaker is taking up the challenging task of making a screen adaptation of the Ramayan epic. But with director Om Raut’s Adipurush failing to capture the essence of Ramayan, the masses are quite skeptical about Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan encountering a similar fate. However, the filmmaker has the perfect answer for the doubtful cine buffs. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue surpasses Prabhas starrer Adipurush as most viewed teaser; check out top 10 most watched Hindi movies teaser in 24 hours

Nitesh Tiwari on Ramayan screen adaptation

In an interaction with a media portal, Nitesh Tiwari gave a befitting reply when the host raised questions on his idea of recreating the Ramayan epic amidst the Adipurush debacle. He opined that if he makes a film that does not offend him, the audience is also not likely to get offended. "My answer is very simple. I am also a consumer of the content that I create and if I'm not going to offend myself, then I'm very confident that I might not end up offending anybody else," he said.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayan

Speculations are rife that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to essay the role of Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. But, the filmmaker was quite tight-lipped when it came to divulging any details regarding the film. He neither confirmed nor denied the Brahmastra co-stars and the real-life couple being a part of the project. When he got poked further to find out about the cast, the Kill Dil director said that an official announcement will be unveiled "very soon."

The Adipurush debacle

Om Raut’s Adipurush took a disappointing turn in the theaters. Not only moviegoers, but prominent film and television personalities criticised the distortion of the epic. From poor characterisation to verbal dialogues, and below-par VFX and graphics, Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, was a box-office disaster.

All about Bawaal

Coming back to Nitesh Tiwari, the filmmaker recently attended Bawaal’s trailer launch event in Dubai, alongside the lead pair (Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor). Touted to be a romantic comedy, with a suspicious reference to a Holocaust incident, Bawaal is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.