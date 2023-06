All eyes are on Adipurush, which is coming out on June 16. But now there is another big development. It is being said that has finalized the star couple and for his magnum opus, Ramayana. The ace filmmaker had been discussing and working on the script for a long time now. Pinkvilla has reported that he has finalised them, and an official announcement might be made on the occasion of Diwali. Alia Bhatt was recently seen with Nitesh Tiwari and that led to immense speculations. He might start work on the movie in December 2023. KGF star Yash is almost final as the mighty .

RANBIR KAPOOR KEENLY INTERESTED IN THE PROJECT

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy visiting the office of Nitesh Tiwari to find out how the makers are doing the pre-visualization of the epic. The name of the office is Ramayana office as per Pinkvilla. The team is now doing the look tests of Ranbir Kapoor for the part of Lord Ram. It seems once the look has been finalised, the actor will get into the physical transformation aspect. It seems Alia Bhatt is also visiting the place frequently. The three producers Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra and Madhu Mantena have created a whole world for the epic.

ALIA BHATT THE FIRST CHOICE FOR SITA

Alia Bhatt is confirmed for the role, and it seems she was the first choice. The source was quoted as saying, "Alia was the first choice for Ramayana, but back in the day, the dates couldn’t match due to multiple reasons." The actress is now on board and very excited for the role of a lifetime. Even Ranbir Kapoor is "charged up for this new divine journey of Shri Ram".

It is being said that Yash is yet to sign the contract as Raavan. But the actor has committed himself verbally to the project. Madhu Mantena is confident that he will come on board. The KGF 2 star is exploring varied choices after the mega blockbuster franchise. He is doing a movie with as well. It seems there will be more clarity in the upcoming 15 days. He is interested in the project, which is why makers are hopeful of the same.