starrer Ra. One was released in 2011. The film had received mixed reviews from critics and audiences and had got an average response at the box office. It was a VFX-heavy film and even after 11 years of its release, moviegoers remember that the film had amazing visual effects. Recently, the teaser of , , and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released. The teaser has failed to impress the audience because of the VFX, and Shah Rukh Khan fans have started a trend on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rapper MC Stan walks out from Salman Khan's reality show in the first week?

Everything related to Shah Rukh Khan and his movies always makes it to the headlines in the entertainment news. SRK’s fans are trending ‘#WeWantRaOneBack’ on Twitter. They are praising the VFX of the film. Check out the tweets of the fans below… Also Read - Om Raut for Adipurush, Koratala Siva for Acharya and more: Indian filmmakers who faced the ire of superstar fans; here's why

Best VFX Of Indian Cinema in this movie #WeWantRaoneBack pic.twitter.com/ks6CLN2ZLC — It's Pathaan (@LoveisGoodLife1) October 4, 2022

#wewantRaoneback@iamsrk This is the best VFK work by your team. Thanks a lot we are able to get this movie. Sir, a small request please re-launch RA-One movie.@thefilmiindian @ Please help us in spreading this tweet all over the internet. pic.twitter.com/KPrA2aFdMg — Vishal Sharma (@Dark__God__) October 4, 2022