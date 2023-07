Prabhas’ Adipurush has failed to leave a mark on the audience. Factors like poor characterisation, colloquial dialogues, and a distortion of the Ramayana epic, have made the turn out to be a disaster at the box office. Reportedly, made on a budget of Rs 500 crores, this Om Raut directorial has way underperformed. But, seems like the trouble has only begun for Prabhas. The actor who has buckled himself up for the release of his upcoming film Project K is going to lock horns with not one but two big-budget movies, namely Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Karaam and Teja Sajja’s HanuMan. Also Read - Ashwatthama: Allu Arjun in two minds over signing VFX heavy project thanks to Prabhas' Adipurush? Here's what we know

Project K to clash with Teja Sajja’s HanuMan and Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram

Project K’s release date has been finalised on January 12, 2024, on the occasion of Sankranti. Coincidentally, the day also marks the release of Guntur Karaam and HanuMan. With Adipurush already receiving strong criticism from the masses as well as prominent film and television personalities, a shadow of worry might loom over Prabhas. Chances are that, Adipurush’s disappointing run on the silver screens might leave a negative impact on Prabhas’ Project K as well. Also Read - Adipurush: Vibhishan aka Siddhant Karnick says ‘need to show gods are cooler that superheroes’ while film struggles to breathe at box office

https://twitter.com/VyjayanthiFilms/status/1626816192144097281 Also Read - Adipurush: Kriti Sanon's old interview praising Om Raut as a genius, technologically sound filmmaker gets heavily roasted

Trending Now

Teja Sajja’s HanuMan

Speaking of actor Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, reports claim that the film will be high on VFX and graphics, with extensive CGI detailing. Not long ago, Prashanth Varma revealed HanuMan’s release date on his social media handles. Dropping the poster of the Teja Sajja-starrer, he wrote, “I have spent 2 years of my life on this film and am ready to spend another 6 months to give you nothing but the best! HanuMan on JAN 12th 2024, SANKRANTHI.” The eye-grabbing, vibrant poster captures Teja Sajja leaping from a cliff, holding a Hanuman flag in his hands.

https://twitter.com/PrasanthVarma/status/1675001423908716544

Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram

Speaking of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, the masses have placed high hopes on the action entertainer. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, speculations are rife that Pooja Hegde, who was earlier roped in for the film has been replaced by Sreeleela.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Project K cast

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ Project K, is touted to be a science fiction film. It is directed by Nag Ashwin and comprises a cast ensemble of Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in crucial roles. Although the intriguing poster of Project K has grabbed the eyeballs of the masses, its plot still remains a mystery.