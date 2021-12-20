Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making a lot of news courtesy the Panama papers. Today, she left the Enforcement Directorate's Delhi office after five hours of questioning for alleged violations related to forex. Sources have told NDTV that she was questioned on if she has kept money in companies based in the British Virgin Islands, which are considered as a tax haven. The investigations into the Panama Papers are happening since 2017. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared before the ED after failing to appear for two summons. The Bachchan family allegedly transferred loads of money under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of the RBI in 2004. Sources told that she submitted all the records of her foreign payments for the past 15 years. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan summoned by ED in Panama Papers Case - Read Deets

It seems she is an alleged director in a firm Amic Partners set up in the British Virgin Islands in 2004. The firm was registered by a law firm based out of Panama. It seems she left the company in 2009. Well, Jaya Bachchan had a bad day at the Parliament today. The lady lost her cool as she screamed her lungs out at some of the opposition leaders. Jaya Bachchan said, "Aapke bure din aayenge, I curse you!" The discussion was on the Narcotics Bill but she totally lost her cool. This is how social media reacted on it...

"Aapke bure din aayenge, I curse you!" Discussion in Rajya Sabha was on the 'Narcotics Bill' but #JayaBachchan has a total meltdown, casts aspersions on the chair & even curses the govt. Coming from a parliamentarian, this was very bad behaviour. No justification will suffice.

We can see that Jaya Bachchan has been trolled a lot for her outburst in the Parliament. This is not the first time something of this sort has happened.