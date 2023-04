is one of the most trending celebs in India even though she is not very active on the medium. Her videos especially those with family members like Aaradhya Bachchan go viral and how. Yesterday, a video did the rounds where we could see her lose her cool on . Aaradhya Bachchan and were seen calming her down. The story and video went viral and how. Now, one more video has been spotted on Reddit. It is a red carpet moment of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and . It is said that Bachchan Senior dotes on his bahu. Take a look at the clip... Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan loses cool at Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda, Aaradhya calms her down; Watch viral video

AMITABH BACHCHAN SCOLDS AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

In the video, we can see them on a red carpet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen lavishing love on her best father-in-law. Big B feels a bit awkward and tells her that she is behaving like Aaradhya. The scolding is super cute. Take a look at the video...

This is the video that is doing the rounds. A person commented, "Way out of character. AB was visibly embarrassed. Where or when was this?" another one said, "even behaves himself around Prakash Padukone Aish what is this behavior." Other wanted to know the back story behind the incident. One more person said, "Lmaooo this seems almost unreal, Aish was clearly drunk here or intoxicated in some way, because she never lets her hair down like this, so ott of her and AB was savage. Aish was so cringe and outrageous lol."

SCRUTINY ON BACHCHAN FAMILY

There is always a lot of spotlight on the Bachchan family. It is said that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan live separately from their in-laws. But we can see how Amitabh Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda dote on Aaradhya Bachchan. The little one is the cynosure of all eyes. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen next in Ponniyin Selvan 2. She is returning as Nandini in the film. This has been a huge comeback for the actress. Amitabh Bachchan also has a number of movies lined up for release. He has taken a break from Project K due to his injury. He has replaced in the remake of The Intern. and he will be teaming up once again after .