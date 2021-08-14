BTS ARMY is damn serious when it comes to the boys. One wrong move from someone can create a ruckus on social media. The boys who are the brand ambassadors of Samsung unveiled the new campaign. There is a lot of noise around the advertisement as SUGA has also recreated his own version of the iconic Samsung ringtone. Alia Bhatt also joined the brand in unveiling the new phone in India. She tweeted about a great collaboration. The matter is that her first tweet also mentioned BTS and Butter. The chartbuster is used in the commercial featuring the septet. Since it was not a direct collaboration between Alia Bhatt and the band, people felt what was the need of even mentioning BTS. But then, they are faces for the same company. Alia Bhatt got trolled too. Check out the social media reactions here...

The people who are saying it's not for clout then let me tell you in past in one of the award show in India there is one boy group who performed in exo song . And all these celebrities are also there but none of them gave attention to them . But now suddenly they become k-pop fan — amzie⁷ (@prachi_aria) August 14, 2021

I don't understand the armys in the comments saying she is using them for clout like SHE IS ALREADY SO POPULAR IN INDIA and second she didn't say anything bad about them , she is portraying them in a good light so stop being embarassing, don't interact if u think she is wrong — riya⁷ | ia | don't kick :( (@bishitsarmy) August 11, 2021

Im fine till you steal my seat at the concert. You bettet watch out. — Nij⁷ (@Jinieseokim) August 11, 2021

It's not that serious of an issue.. Y'ALL stop overreacting. A free promo is good. so stop and look at this handsome man :) pic.twitter.com/4aW0eDtIG2 — harshice♡⁷my day (@mehharshiy) August 11, 2021

so you're in the competition now for the concert seats? — mich (@btsdesi) August 11, 2021

Chill Out, it's for samsung Product launch, she used the BTS ad in the tweet that's it — M@dhu Sudh@n (@sumad200) August 11, 2021

Ok so this means alia doing collab with Samsung, right? Not the other way around ? omg I'm scared ??? — ʙᴇ ᵍᵘⁿʲᵃⁿ ARSD ?⟭⟬⭐| ᵖᵉʳᵐⁱˢˢⁱᵒⁿ ᴛᴏ ᵈᵃⁿᶜᵉ ?? (@Ilovetae13) August 12, 2021

This is not the first time that BTS made news in relation to Bollywood actress. Ananya Panday got badly trolled after a couple of her fans made fun of BTS on the social media platform. The boys' song Butter has slipped off the positions after a really long run on the Billboard Hot 100.