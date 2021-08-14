BTS ARMY is damn serious when it comes to the boys. One wrong move from someone can create a ruckus on social media. The boys who are the brand ambassadors of Samsung unveiled the new campaign. There is a lot of noise around the advertisement as SUGA has also recreated his own version of the iconic Samsung ringtone. Alia Bhatt also joined the brand in unveiling the new phone in India. She tweeted about a great collaboration. The matter is that her first tweet also mentioned BTS and Butter. The chartbuster is used in the commercial featuring the septet. Since it was not a direct collaboration between Alia Bhatt and the band, people felt what was the need of even mentioning BTS. But then, they are faces for the same company. Alia Bhatt got trolled too. Check out the social media reactions here...
This is not the first time that BTS made news in relation to Bollywood actress. Ananya Panday got badly trolled after a couple of her fans made fun of BTS on the social media platform. The boys' song Butter has slipped off the positions after a really long run on the Billboard Hot 100.
