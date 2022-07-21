Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding back in April is all that anybody could be heard talking about, regardless if you're connected to Bollywood in some way or another or not. The grand day arrived as speculated before on 14th April, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walking down the aisle in a close-knit ceremony albeit one to remember for the ages. It was reportedly attended only by 28 people, most of which constituted family and a few very close friends. Nevertheless, it was a celebration of love worth remembering. So, if like us, you’re a big believe in the power of love, then you'd definitely want to read on about how Ranbir proposed to Alia in Maasai Mara, Kenya. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: Do you remember the first Instagram post of your favourite actress? Here's a lookback

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her

Recalling how had popped the question, earlier revealed on Koffee with Karan season 7 episode 1, “In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won’t talk about it. We’ll just go with feeling. And that’s exactly what he did. He didn’t tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara. He had planted our guide to take the picture also.” Also Read - Dhanush wearing Veshti for The Grey Man premiere, Deepika Padukone-Kangana Ranaut in saree at Cannes – 7 times Bollywood celebs took 'Desi' to Hollywood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor recalls how he proposed to Alia Bhatt

Shedding more light on the proposal, Ranbir recently told India Today that his dreamy proposal came as the biggest surprise to Alia and she was totally blown away by how he had made their tour guide double as a photographer to capture the special moment and how everything just fell into place at the moment, with special praise being reserved for how their guide clicked their picture at the perfect time. The Smashera star added that it was a natural progression in their relationship as they had organically reached that point in life, where they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya set has a special connect for Shakti Arora? Here's why