Lost actress Yami Gautam remembered how a boy in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh started recording her video on the pretext of clicking a photo. She revealed about the incident after Alia Bhatt's recent privacy breach incident happened. For the unversed, the actress was snapped in her living room that too without her consent. Yami also revealed that the teenager after shooting the video posted it as a vlog on social media which was viewed by millions of people.

During an interview with Puja Talwar the actress revealed that nowadays anyone can make a video without consent. Talking about the alleged incident she revealed that a young 19-20 year-old-boy had come to her farm and had requested her staff to take photos of the actress. Yami revealed that she is open to welcoming people as they love to talk to her. She is happy to do that as it is very small town. Yami later realised that he had taken a video which was horrible and he had got a lot of love on his vlog.

The Uri actress feels that if she is getting a lot of comments that does not mean that anyone can do anything with her. Later a video of her home was also taken in a segment named home tour. The diva does not consider these things to be normal as she feels that for the next generation, a line needs to be drawn between celebs and the culture of the paps. Yami spoke about the same after many stars spoke about their experience with paps. Alia lately was papped with a camera from an adjacent building when she was relaxing in her living room. Her photos, which were clicked with a zoom lens was published with the media portal.