After Amit Sadh, Kim Sharma gets linked to tennis player Leander Paes as their Goa holiday pic goes viral

After being linked to Amit Sadh some months back, rumours suggest that Kim Sharma is now dating Leander Paes. The reports have further been cemented after holiday pictures of the couple have surfaced from Goa. While they did not share any couple pics, a restaurant Pousada By The Beach shared pics of the two. In one of the pics, we can see them enjoying an elaborate lunch of fried prawns, fish curry and rice. In the other, they are posing like a couple with two adorable dogs. Kim Sharma also shared a pic and credited the photographer as Mr P. Of late, Leander Paes and Kim Sharma have been seen outside a Pilates class in Bandra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pousada By The Beach (@pousadabythebeachgoa)

Some days back, she was linked to Amit Sadh. The lady said that she bumped into him in Goa and they had dinner together. She said that even her parents were present for the dinner. Amit Sadh had slammed the reports saying that it was terrible how quick people were to cook up stories around a lady's personal life. Leander Paes has been single for a while now. He was in a live-in with Rhea Pillai and his relationship ended years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pousada By The Beach (@pousadabythebeachgoa)

Kim Sharma has been back in the country for more than a year now. Her marriage with Ali Punjabi ended in 2016. After she returned to India, there were rumours of her dating menswear designer Arjun Khanna. Post that, she was dating Haseen Dillruba actor Harshvardhan Rane. They ended the affair in a year's time.