Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar has recently expressed his strong disapproval towards Bollywood movie Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, stating that the success of such films is not good for the society. He boldly pointed out that if a lead actor in a movie tells an actress to lick his shoes and the audience cheers for it, it is definitely a sign of danger. Javed Akhtar has also criticized Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan, emphasizing that filmmakers do not have a clear understanding of what a strong woman actually looks like, which is why actresses are not given many iconic roles to perform.

Javed Akhtar slams Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan due to THIS strong reason

Javed Akhtar was discussing why Bollywood filmmakers don't provide iconic roles like Mother India to today's actresses. He thinks it's because they probably don't have any idea what a strong woman is. Javed gave the example of Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan and said that in the movie, one of the actresses says "I will sleep with a man of all nationalities before getting married". Javed questioned why one needs to do so much hard work. He also said that filmmakers think this is the true modern representation of strong and modern women, which is certainly not.

Javed Akhtar on why Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit didnt get strong roles

Javed Akhtar has stated that Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit were talented actresses, but they were rarely cast in strong roles. Akhtar believes that some liberal filmmakers are hesitant to define a modern woman, as their definition may not align with the views of other liberals who have a different perspective on women. Therefore, Akhtar thinks it is necessary for filmmakers to have clarity in their content and the way they present modern women.