Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal is scheduled to release on 1st December. The film explores the dark side with a dark character played by Ranbir Kapoor. There's a family drama at the core which explores the father-son relationship played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir. This is the first time Ranbir is working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and he has pushed the envelope with a dark character. And now, Sandeep has opened up on working with Ranbir again. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor roped in for Kabir Singh helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial

Sandeep Reddy Vanga to work with Ranbir Kapoor again after Animal

With Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is going to step out of his comfort zone. His character as seen in the Animal trailer is very gore. The lengths to which Ranbir's character goes to prove his love for his father has a darker shade than what was seen in the trailer. And in a recent interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame has revealed if he and Ranbir will work again.

Well, it depends if Animal works well. Sandeep tells Idlebrain that if by God's grace Animal works wonders, then for sure he would work with Ranbir. And with his next films, he shall explore deeper storytelling and character exploration. "So, me and Ranbir have another idea to work together. It is very dark, and we thought if this works, we should definitely dive into the darkness," the filmmaker says. Well, Animal looks fantastic. And just from the trailer itself, we could see Ranbir doing things which will make him shine.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up on the runtime and business of Animal

While discussing the movie's runtime, Sandeep said that the original cut was for 3 hours and 45 or 46 minutes. But he chopped the movie to 3 hours 21 minutes. He has watched the movie a lot of times and found it very engaging. He also praised Ranbir Kapoor calling him a great performer and said that he (RK) will not let the audience relax for a minute. He doesn't know whether Animal will make Rs 800 or Rs 1000 or even Rs 1200 crore. "But I can confidently say that the film will move, titillate and make the audience think," he adds.