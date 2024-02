Rashmika Mandanna is one of the leading actress in South. She has comfortably made her place in Bollywood too with Animal. The film that also starred Ranbir Kapoor made humongous money at the box office. The actress is now swamped with movie offers. The biggest release for Rashmika Mandanna next is the second instalment of Pushpa that has Allu Arjun as the male lead. While fans are waiting for Pushpa 2, rumours spread on social media that Rashmika Mandanna has hiked her fee after tasting back to back success. Also Read - Animal Park: Kabir Singh and Ranvijay to come together in the film? Shahid Kapoor reacts

A tweet stated that Rashmika Mandanna has hiked her fee and is charging Rs 4 to Rs 4.5 crore per film. As the tweet caught attention of all, Rashmika Mandanna decided to set the record straight and clarify. She commented on the post with sarcastically denying all of it. She said that after reading the same, she should actually hike her fee and when the producer will ask her why, she would cite this she should live up to what is being reported. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and more Bollywood actresses new releases to create storm at the box office

Says who I wonder ??‍♀️.. after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it.. and if my producers ask why.. then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do?’ ???‍♀️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 6, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies

On the work front, apart from Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna has a lot of films in her kitty. She will be seen in Animal Park helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Reportedly, she will reprise the role of Geetanjali in the film; she played the role of Ranbir Kapoor aka Ranvijay Singh. Apart from this, Rashmika Mandanna is currently said to be shooting for a film called The Girlfriend. The movie is being helmed by Rahul Ravindran. Other movies like Rainbow, D51 and more are also said to be in the list of Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies.