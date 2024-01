Rashmika Mandanna, the talented actress who recently starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the blockbuster Animal, is now setting her sights on collaborating with other Bollywood and South Indian film industry heavyweights. In a recent interview, Rashmika revealed her bucket list of dream collaborators, featuring some of the biggest names from both industries.

Rashmika Mandanna shares her Bollywood wishlist

Following the success of Animal, Rashmika expressed her aspirations to work with some of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. Her coveted list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Junior NTR, and Ram Charan. In the interview, Rashmika expressed her admiration for these iconic actors, acknowledging the love and adoration they have received from the masses over the years. She appears eager to explore new on-screen dynamics and create memorable moments with these industry stalwarts. Also Read - Nora Fatehi to Rashmika Mandanna: Indian celebrities who have been victims of deepfake videos

As Rashmika reveals her desire to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Junior NTR, and Ram Charan, fans are buzzing with excitement. Speculations are rife about who would make the perfect on-screen pair with Rashmika among these acclaimed actors. While fans eagerly await these potential collaborations, Rashmika is currently engrossed in the shooting of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The highly anticipated film, starring Allu Arjun, is slated for release later this year, and Rashmika's fans are eagerly anticipating her performance in the second part of the movie. Also Read - After Rashmika Mandanna, Nora Fatehi's deepfake video goes viral; actress calls out brand for using her lookalike

Rashmika Mandanna and Shah Rukh Khan

Rashmika's collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal received rave reviews and working with other industry stalwarts will propel her career to the next level. Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the Badshah of Bollywood, has a massive fan following and is known for his romantic roles. Collaborating with him would provide Rashmika with an opportunity to showcase her versatility and share the screen with one of the biggest stars in the industry.

Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan

Salman Khan, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, is known for his larger-than-life persona and action-packed performances. A collaboration with him would give Rashmika the chance to explore the action genre and showcase her skills in high-octane sequences.

Rashmika Mandanna and Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, often referred to as the Greek God, is admired for his exceptional dancing skills and charismatic screen presence. Working with him would allow Rashmika to showcase her dancing prowess and create a visually stunning on-screen pairing.

Rashmika Mandanna and Jr NTR, Ram Charan

Junior NTR and Ram Charan are popular stars in the South Indian film industry, known for their powerful performances and mass appeal. Collaborating with them would give Rashmika the opportunity to work with actors who have a strong fan base and have delivered several blockbuster films.

With her on-screen chemistry with her co-stars and impeccable performances, Rashmika has proven herself as a force to be reckoned with, and her future collaborations are highly anticipated.