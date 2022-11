The whole of India is still disappointed with India's loss in the T20 World Cup semi-final. It was India Vs England, with the opposition scoring a mammoth win of ten wickets. Some players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami are under intense scrutiny of India's cricket crazy public. The only two players who showed good form were Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. Indian cricket fans are yet to comprehend how India's succumbed so meekly in the crucial game. After all, everyone was hoping for India Vs Pakistan finale. With KL Rahul's form being dissected under the lens of the cricket-loving junta, his girlfriend Athiya Shettty is the latest target of trolls. We have seen how badly was trolled in the past.

A picture of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty enjoying dinner with Virat Kohli and the rest has gone viral. The couple are seen twinning in grey coloured outfits on the dinner. KL Rahul has eyes only for his lady love as they enjoy the meal. It is a pic from The British Raj restaurant, which is in Adelaide. They team went there three to four days back. While it was covered in the news, KL Rahul and his girlfriend Athiya Shetty are being trolled after the terrible loss of the team. Trolls are telling the player to retire and settle for matrimony while others have labelled Athiya Shetty as bad luck for him. Take a look at the tweets...

Abb kl rahul ko bolo idli beche athiya sethe ke saath cricket iske bass ki nahi — vikas pandey (@vikaspa089408) November 11, 2022

Wish @klrahul had kept his eyes on the ball while playing at Adelaide. Alas! KL Rahul can't take his eyes off girlfriend Athiya Shetty as they dine with Team India - Pics Inside | Hindi Movie News - Times of India https://t.co/RJafbeuxnM — Sanjeev Hariharan (@sanjeevh) November 11, 2022

Aur ye KL rahul frad, athiya shetty ko leke gaya hai waha sath bethi hai uske?? — Nandan Telang ?? (@NandanTelang) November 11, 2022

#T20WorldCup #TeamIndia First of all #BCCI should stop allowing Wives & GFs on Important Tours. Team Bonding should be encouraged Off Field too.

Ye Partners k sath Kona Pakad Lete hain. Not a Romantic or Family Trip. e.g - Team on a Dinner, Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/fc8McF9aGD — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) November 11, 2022

Because I am KL Rahul. my performances in the WC were so bad that Athiya Shetty has ditched me, and future father-in-law hates me now. pic.twitter.com/56VSzHtzyN — The Tweeter Bird (@i_speak0) November 11, 2022

Ye behan KL Rahul Athiya Shetty ko lekar pahucha hua hai ! — Mohit Gurjar ? (@mr_baisoya) November 11, 2022

KL Rahul ka bas ek hi fan hai..

Athiya Shetty...and now she is having a second thought too — बिबट्या (@sugatpawar) November 11, 2022

KL Rahul to retire from International Cricket to spend time with Athiya Shetty. — Krishna Kant Jaju (@K_kantjaju12) November 11, 2022

There is buzz that the couple might marry soon. It seems they will tie the knot at the farmhouse of . The couple want an intimate wedding, and discussions with wedding planners and event organisers are on. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for close to three years now. They met via common friends...