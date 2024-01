Of late, we are hearing constant rumours of how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child. Celebrities and their pregnancy news never fail to get people's attention. The latest actress who is rumoured to be expecting is Yami Gautam. Well, the gossip can start from anywhere and in her case it is from her outfit. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar were seen in the city. The actress was in a bright pink ethnic outfit. She consciously held the dupatta near her midriff. This has made netizens speculate if some good news is on the way. Moreover, her face had a distinct glow. Also Read - Year Ender 2023: Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor; actresses who gifted themselves lavish cars in 2023

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar seen in the city

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in the year 2021. The two had been dating ever since they met on Uri: The Surgical Strike. Their wedding happened in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, which is the hometown of the actress. Also Read - Kiara Advani to Vicky Kaushal: Celebs with strong Bollywood connection but no nepotism tag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Kolkata FanClub (@yamifangirl_kasturi)

Seeing this, netizens began to wonder if there was some good news for the actress and her husband. Yami Gautam has been getting rave reviews for her work of late.

Pregnancy rumours galore in Bollywood

Deepika Padukone who was seen in a sweater and denim look for the promotions of Fighter also came under the scanner of netizens. The one pic where she she has her hands over her stomach got the maximum attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Even Katrina Kaif has been in the news for the same reasons. She was busy promoting Merry Christmas and a couple of her looks got more attention than the others. Because she wore a polka dotted dress people assumed that there might be some good news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Yami Gautam and Priya Mani will be seen on the show, Article 370. The actress has come a long way from her debut in Vicky Donor.