Anurag Kashyap has worked with Abhishek Bachchan in Yuva and Manmarziyaa. The filmmaker reveals how the actor has changed over time. The filmmaker is constantly making headlines as his latest movie Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat released. Recently, he has been vocal about Abhay Deol and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, now the director has revealed his experience of working with Abhishek Bachchan.

Back in 2004 when junior Bachchan starred in Mani Ratnam's Yuva, Anurag Kashyap was on board as a dialouge writer. In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed Abhishek was brattish during the initial days of his career however he is a changed man now. Later Anurag Kashyap directed Abhishek in Manmarziyaa and the man he met was entirely different.

Recalling stories of in an interview with Lallantop, told he worked with for the first time as a dialogue writer while his brother was an AD in the same film. Praising the actor as a hardworking person, the filmmaker also mentioned that he was very brattish in the beginning, and would make fun of everything. He didn't take things seriously but people grow and said that the Anbhishek he worked with on Manmarziyaan was a totally different identity from the actor he met during Yuva.

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap had called to apologize him after they had a tiff. He realized and called up the actor after the sudden demise of . Reportedly, the late actor had asked the director for work but three weeks later he died. Kashyap still regrets that and revealed that the incident made him apologize to Abhay Deol for their dispute that took post their film Dev D.

Anurag Kashyap’s latest film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabaat is screening in theaters right now. The film stars Alaya F and saw reprise his role from Manmarziyaa. Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabaat was released in theaters on 3rd February 2023.