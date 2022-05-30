After Aryan Khan gets a clean chit, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer demands a fresh probe in drugs case: 'Why should she suffer?'

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, in the drugs-on-cruise case, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, has now demanded a fresh probe in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.