After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to , son of , in the drugs-on-cruise case, 's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, has now demanded a fresh probe in the drugs case related to 's death.

"I demanded on social media that there should be an enquiry in Rhea's case, and NCB can form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and investigate this case, too. SN Pradhan, DG, NCB, said just a day before that WhatsApp chats are not admissible in the court. No drugs were found on her. No tests were done. Why should she suffer?" Maneshinde, who also represented SRK's son Aryan in the drugs on cruise case, told TOI.

"Her case was also handled by a set of officers who were part of Aryan's case, too. I am requesting the central government authorities and the PMO for this. For the last three years, the NCB has troubled a lot of people and action is needed against these officials. There were just WhatsApp chats and no test was done," he added.

It was in 2020, when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case.

After over 14 months, a Mumbai special court ordered the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to defreeze the bank accounts of Rhea Chakraborty and return her electronic gadgets. Rhea had filed a plea seeking release of her gadgets like an Apple laptop and an iPhone, and access to her bank accounts, according to her lawyer Nikhil Maneshinde.

Rhea was arrested by the NCB on September 9, 2020 for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant, who was found hanging at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. Later, even her brother Showik was nabbed along with several other glam-world personalities as multiple agencies like the Mumbai Police, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and NCB probed the case. Subsequently, Rhea spent 28 days in custody before she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7, 2020.

(With IANS Inputs)