The Archies actress Suhana Khan recently shared a cute picture with her brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. She took to her Instagram on Tuesday and posted an unseen photo with her siblings and they were seen happily posing for the camera. Suhana wore a denim strapless top paired with denim shorts, while Aryan wore an olive green T-shirt and completed his look with a jacket and black jeans. AbRam looked adorable in a black hoodie with denim jeans. Also Read - 5 times Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan served trendy Gen Z looks in every outfit [View Pics]

Aryan kept his hand on AbRam's head, while the younger one was seen holding his elder brother's hand. Suhana rested her head next to Aryan and was seen holding AbRam's hand. Suhana captioned three monkey emojis to her post. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan's banter over recent pics wins hearts; 5 times King Khan revealed all about his bond with his Simmba

Have a look at the post -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Reacting to the post, Pathaan actor Shah Rukh commented, "My little Circus - Big time FOMO!" , , , , Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and others dropped red heart emojis on the post. Shah Rukh Khan and his kids - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam have been trending on the entertainment news. Also Read - Prabhas' spy thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand to go on floors on THIS date?

Before , elder brother shared a couple of pictures with his siblings and wrote "Hat-trick." In the first snap, he posed holding AbRam and Suhana Khan, while in the second snap Aryan and AbRam posed together. commented saying, "Why I don't have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me now!" Sister Suhana had said, "Thanks for the crop" and "Love u".

On the work front, Suhana will make her Bollywood debut with Netflix's The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. The movie is an adaptation of the popular American comic Archie comics. Apart from Suhana, the film will also feature late 's daughter Khushi Kapoor and 's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is slated for a 2023 release.