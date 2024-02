There has been a lot of social media buzz about the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to have a sequel of Pathaan. Yes, you read that right! Shah Rukh Khan is all set to amaze his fans and followers with his sequel film and the shooting of the movie is expected to begin in the last month of this year. Well, there is no official announcement confirming the same as of now. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Don't miss out on latest Entertainment News and TV News. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024 complete winners list: Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol and others win big

On the other hand, South Indian actor Prabhas' fans are speculating that he might have a clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan. Well, with strong rumours of Pathaan 2 going around on social media, many fans of Prabhas have expressed their desire for a clash with Dunki star which happened last year when Salaar: Part 1 -Ceasefire released.

On the work front, Prabhas' upcoming projects include Spirit, which is a highly awaited pan-India film that will be released in the second half of 2025. Several netizens wish to see Spirit and Pathaan 2 release in the same year. Well, if this happens then there will be an epic clash between Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas in 2025.

Well, earlier Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar were released on December 22. Salaar director and writer Prashanth Neel spoke about his film’s clash with Dunki. In an interview with The Times Of India, Prashanth said that no filmmaker desires a clash with a veteran like Shah Rukh Khan. He said that it is an unpleasant situation for anybody to move their date to somebody else's date. He revealed that Salaar's release date was decided by the production team.

The filmmaker had said that there was no war between Dunki and Salaar. He said that they were all there to survive and impress the audience. He even said that they are not there to compete with each other.