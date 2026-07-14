After Ayodhya, Ranbir Kapoor EXPANDS real estate empire with Rs 16.42 crore Pune land deal

Ranbir Kapoor has made another major real estate investment. Months after purchasing premium land in Ayodhya, the actor has reportedly acquired 25.7 acres in Pune's Mulshi taluka for Rs 16.42 crore, further expanding his growing property portfolio.

After Ayodhya, Ranbir Kapoor EXPANDS real estate empire with Rs 16.42 crore Pune land deal

Ranbir Kapoor keeps adding to his real estate collection. Not long after he grabbed attention for picking up a prime plot in Ayodhya, the Ramayana star went ahead and bought nearly 26 acres of land in Mulshi, Pune. Official property documents from CRE Matrix show the deal cost him Rs 16.42 crore and got registered on April 30, 2026. This latest buy isn’t just a big investment for Ranbir, it also fits right in with a growing trend where Bollywood names looking beyond Mumbai for long-term real estate opportunities.

According to the details, Ranbir’s new land covers four connected parcels in Pimpri village, Mulshi. The plots add up to a whopping 1,04,000 square metres, or about 25.7 acres. The biggest plot, at 43,800 sq m, came in at Rs 7.07 crore. Another, 29,900 sq m, cost him Rs 4.62 crore. The third piece measures 21,400 sq m and set him back Rs 3.31 crore. The smallest one, 8,900 sq m, was bought for Rs 1.39 crore. All in, the price tag was Rs 16.42 crore, including a stamp duty of Rs 82.13 lakh.

No one knows for sure what Ranbir plans to do with the land but Mulshi has become a go-to spot in Maharashtra for luxury homes, farmhouses, and serious long-term investments. It’s no wonder high-net-worth buyers keep flocking there.

This Pune deal comes hot on the heels of his Ayodhya purchase. Back in May 2026, The House of Abhinandan Lodha confirmed Ranbir bought a 2,134-square-foot plot in their premium project, The Sarayu, right beside the Sarayu River. He spent about Rs 3.31 crore on that one. The entire development stretches across 75 acres and promises 35+ lifestyle amenities, a modern clubhouse and even a five-acre luxury vegetarian hotel managed by The Leela. People paid extra attention to this move since Ranbir’s taking on the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana film.

Ranbir’s latest buys aren’t random. These days, more and more celebs don’t just stick to fancy Mumbai apartments. Agricultural land, holiday homes, plotted communities, places like Pune, Alibaug, Lonavala, and Goa are becoming celebrity favorites. The spaces are bigger, and there’s solid potential for the land to grow in value over time. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have all invested in similar projects in recent years.

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With this Rs 16.42 crore land grab, Ranbir’s made it clear, his interests go way beyond movies now. While fans are waiting for his next big screen appearance, Ranbir’s quietly stacking up an impressive real estate portfolio all over India.

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