Ananya Panday has a lot on her plate. The actress is juggling, not one, not two, but five projects together. Not kidding! The daughter of Chunkey Panday was last seen in the 2022 film Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The action romance failed to leave an impact on the masses and proved to be a box-office disaster. But Ananya has not let the failure deter her. She has signed four back-to-back films with acclaimed directors, ready to take the reins of her career in her own hands. Today, let's take a look at some of the Bollywood diva's upcoming projects.

Ananya Panday and Akshay Kumar film

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the latest buzz is that Ananya Panday has been roped in for a Karan Johar-produced film. Reportedly, the film is titled, The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair, and it will star Akshay Kumar as the lead. Not long ago, Akshay and Ananya were spotted shooting for the film at the IIT Roorkee campus, reports ETimes. The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair is touted to be based on lawyer C Sankaran Nair. Ananya Panday will be seen in the role of a happy-go-lucky young lawyer. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Disha Patani and other Bollywood stars who 'purple' BTS and are a part of the ARMY

Ananya Panday will star in director Vikramaditya Motwane untitled cyber-thriller

Ananya Panday joined hands with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane for an untitled cyber-thriller, the shooting of which was wrapped up in February. The director even dropped a lovely picture with Ananya on Instagram, announcing the wrap-up. He wrote, “Barely knew you 3 months ago. Today I’m proud to call myself a fan and you a friend.”

Ananya Panday will share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2

Not to forget, Ananya Panday is also a part of the much-anticipated film Dream Girl 2, headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana yet again. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the audience was left excited after the film was announced through a hilarious short promo, featuring Ayushmann and Ananya. Earlier, Dream Girl 2 was scheduled to hit the big screens on July 7, but later on, the makers decided to enhance the VFX. The film is now expected to release in August.

Ananya Panday roped in for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Ananya Panday will share screen space with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also stars Adarsh Gourav in a titular role. Earlier, the film team welcomed Kalki Koechlin on board. The upcoming film was wrapped up in October last year.

Ananya Panday OTT web series Call Me Bae

Coming to the small screen, Ananya Panday is currently busy filming for her Amazon Prime Video web series Call Me Bae, where the actress will be seen in the role of Bae, a billionaire fashionista.