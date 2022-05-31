Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become a huge hit. The film has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office within 10 days. Kartik has proved his mettle as a bankable star with the film’s success. This year not many Bollywood films have made a mark at the box office. Even movies with stars have failed to collect a good amount, but Kartik, Tabu, and Kiara Advani surely got audiences back to the theatres. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has given Kartik’s career a boost, and now, according to Kamaal R Khan, the actor is all set to take over one more franchise of Akshay Kumar. Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala no more: Bigg Boss 15's Afsana Khan in deep grief; says, 'Yaa Rabba Sada Praa Vapas Dede'

KRK tweeted that Kartik will feature in Housefull 5. He wrote, “I do confirm here that Kartik Aaryan is going to do #Housefull5 which is the franchise of . Akshay Kumar’s end starts from here. Akki Bhai aap bahut Achche Aadmi thai. Uparwala Apko Khush Rakkhe. See you in Canada bhai.” Also Read - BTS: Jungkook deletes ALL his posts from Instagram; heartbroken ARMY wonder if everything is fine with the Golden Maknae [Read Tweets]

I do confirm here that Kartik Aaryan is going to do #Housefull5 which is the franchise of Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar’s end starts from here. Akki Bhai aap bahut Achche Aadmi thai. Uparwala Apko Khush Rakkhe. See you in Canada bhai.? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 30, 2022

Well, Akshay starrer Bachchhan Paandey, which had released in March this year, had failed to make a mark at the box office. The superstar is now gearing up for the release of Samrat Prithviraj. The movie, which also stars , , and , is all set to release on 3rd June 2022. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs who HIKED their fees post success of their movies

Apart from Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay will be seen in movies like Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, Oh My God 2, Selfiee, and Soorarai Pottru remake.

Talking about , the actor has Freddy, Shehzada, and ’s next production lined up. Shehzada also stars in the lead role, and it is slated to release in November this year. The movie is a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred and in the lead roles.