Yesterday, out of nowhere #BoycottPathaan started trending on social media. From Shah Rukh Khan’s behaviour with a fan to Deepika Padukone’s visit to JNU in 2022; netizens are upset with SRK and Deepika for multiple reasons, and that’s why they are targeting Pathaan which is slated to release on 25th January 2022. However, Shah Rukh Khan fans are not behind. As soon as they saw that there was a negative trend going on against their favourite star, they come out in support and #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow started trending on social media. Also Read - Boycott Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha; here's why netizens are against upcoming biggies

Shah Rukh Khan fans trend #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow

A fan tweeted, “#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow I don't care about lal singh chadda ..but sharukh khan is emotion..” One fan posted, “Come any circumstance, We are ready to combat it, TOGETHER. Let Nothing...Nothing spoil your theatrical experience, watching the most special movie @iamsrk.” Also Read - After 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha', now 'Boycott Pathaan' trends; here's why netizens are upset with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Pathaan will lift up the Bollywood. Mark this tweet.#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/ZOeJQZbORz — Maha (@MahaSRK1___) August 13, 2022

#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow

I don't care about lal singh chadda ..but sharukh khan is emotion..❤️ pic.twitter.com/6S9YNp2pEj — Gaurav Ghildiyal (@GauravGhildiya9) August 13, 2022

Come any circumstance,

We are ready to combat it, TOGETHER. Let Nothing...Nothing spoil your theatrical experience, watching the most special movie ❤️ @iamsrk#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/PKOPCpDptJ — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) August 13, 2022

Directed by , Pathaan also stars in the lead role. While this year we have seen Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo in a few films, it will mark the superstar’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of four years. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and more upcoming films that will make India proud

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movies

Apart from Pathaan, has Jawan and Dunki lined up. Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, is slated to release in June 2023, and Dunki will hit the big screens during Christmas 2023. Directed by , Dunki also stars in the lead role.

Shah Rukh Khan's cameos

Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in a cameo in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. He also has a cameo in which is slated to release on 9th September 2022.