Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra received heavy backlash on social media before its release. Netizens called for its boycott for various reasons. Even Vijay Deverakond and Ananya Panday's movie Liger went through negative outrage before its release. While Brahmastra sailed through the box office, Liger tanked. Now, it is Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming movie Thank God that has attracted backlash on social media. Netizens are calling for the Boycott of the film claiming that it mocks Hindu Gods. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut lauds Ajay Devgn months after she said Singham actor will never promote her films

Thank God movie receives backlash on social media

The story of the movie is that plays the role of Lord Chitragupt. He is the Lord of Karma and responsible for bringing justice. Sidharth Malhotra has met with an accident and he meets Chitragupt. Fans are unhappy over how Lord Chitragupt is being portrayed. Ajay Devgn is shown seated in a massive mansion with women standing behind him. Netizens claim that the whole plot mocks Hindu Gods. One of the comments read, "Another attempt has been made by Bollywood to insult Hindu religion and their god's by releasing the trailer of Thank god by showing chitragupta,lord yama jokes have been made and lust feelings such bad deeds have been shown in film. We should unite to #Boycott_ThankGodMovie." As the Boycott Thank God trend takes over Twitter, it is all over entertainment news. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Salman Khan-Malaika Arora to Saif Ali Khan-Karisma Kapoor: B-town actors who romanced their sister-in-law in films

Another attempt has been made by Bollywood to insult Hindu religion and their god's by releasing the trailer of Thank god by showing chitragupta,lord yama jokes have been made and lust feelings such bad deeds have been shown in film.

We should unite to #Boycott_ThankGodMovie pic.twitter.com/UIqpyTcrOi — Suraj Chavan (@surajchavan_15) September 16, 2022

Its evident from the trailer itself that #ThankGod is once again about mockery of #HinduDharm. This time #Bollywood has chosen Chitragupta. As per Hindu scriptures he is Lord of Karma who keeps a record of a man’s good and bad deeds.#Boycott_ThankGodMovie#BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/41hGVyGcp3 — अमित नाईक (@meamitn) September 16, 2022

Case filed against @ajaydevgn's ‘Thank God’ for hurting religious sentiments Why do we have to file a complaint when Hindu Deities are mocked ? Hindus feel that their tolerance level is being tested ! What if Hindus take the law into their hands ? #Boycott_ThankGodMovie pic.twitter.com/qGQlZUkrwy — Sanatan Prabhat (@SanatanPrabhat) September 16, 2022

#Boycott_ThankGodMovie It does not operate against the easy caricature of Hindu deities. Hindus feel that the end of tolerance of Hindus will be seen,❗?#Boycott_ThankGodMovie pic.twitter.com/z5COjiIFSV — ?Prabhakar Acharya?? (@Prabhak41657341) September 16, 2022

The film is directed by and it also stars . A new song from the film starring and Sidharth Malhotra has also been released today. It is the trending Manike Mage Hithe. Also Read - Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh in Mahabharat; multi-starrer film to be made in 5D at this whopping budget?