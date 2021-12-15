After Brahmastra, RELEASE DATE of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger to be announced?

’s Liger starring and is one of the most awaited pan-India films. The movie is being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and it will be dubbed in various languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Liger was earlier slated to release in November 2020, but due to the pandemic, the shooting was delayed. Later, the makers decided to release it on 9th September 2021, but once again because of the second wave of Covid-19, the release date was pushed. The makers have not yet announced the new release date of the film, but it looks like soon the wait will be over. Also Read - Brahmastra: Before poster launch and release date announcement, Alia Bhatt seeks blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib - view pics

Liger is produced by ’s Dharma Productions and Puri Jagannadh’s Puri Connects. The official Twitter handle of Puri Connects tweeted that an update about the film will be announced tomorrow and it makes us wonder whether the release date of Liger will be finally announced. Also Read - BTS x Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: TaeKook stans cannot miss Deewane Hai Dekho featuring V as Poo and Jungkook as Rohan Raichand - watch video

They tweeted, “Hold your Excitement !!! Unveiling the Most Awaited Announcement of #LIGER TOMORROW at ??.???? Stay Tuned!” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor says, 'I used to be kneeling down for hours, Sanjay Leela Bhansali used to hit us, abuse us' when he assisted him on Black

This tweet has made all the fans of Vijay excited and they are also expecting that either the release date of the film will be announced or the teaser release date will be revealed. Well, let’s wait and watch what the makers have in store for the moviegoers.

Liger will mark Vijay’s Hindi film debut and boxing star Mike Tyson’s acting debut. A few days ago, Mike wrapped up the shooting of the film and Puri Connects had tweeted, “It's a wrap for #LIGER Schedule with the @MikeTyson in USA Team had an amazing time shooting with him.”

Well, we have to say that Dharma Productions is on a roll. Today, the release date of will be announced, and now, tomorrow the release date of Liger might get announced.