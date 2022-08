Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has raised eyebrows with his break-up rumours with . Their fans were left disappointed with their separation news. Well, there is a strong buzz that Jackie and Ayesha Shroff's son Tiger is dating his Casanova girl Akanksha Sharma. Yes, you read that right! actor Tiger seems to have drawn towards Akanksha who danced with him in the music video - Casanova released last year. Moreover, the two also did a music video I am a Disco Dancer 2.0. Both, Tiger and Akanksha were seen interacting on Instagram as she wished his co-star happy birthday. Their Insta conversation left fans thinking if the two are together. According to ETimes, Tiger denied dating Akanksha as he said the news was not true. Also Read - After Pan Masala, Pushpa 2's Allu Arjun REJECTS a whopping amount to promote liquor brand [Read Report]

Talking about Akanksha's career, she is a model and did several advertisements with popular stars including , , and . Akanksha made her debut with the South film Trivikrama in 2020. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu's Marathi speaking skills, Liger star Vijay Deveralonda's REACTION to Ananya Panday's opinion on Arjun Reddy and more

Tiger and Disha parted ways after being in a relationship for 6 years. The were reports that the two parted ways as Disha wanted to get married, but Tiger wanted to wait for at least for now. Tiger's father Jackie said that Tiger has no plans to get married soon. This is when there were reports that Tiger and Disha were planning to get married soon. Tiger and Disha's break-up news created storm in trending Entertainment News section.

On the work front, Tiger has Screw Dheela which is directed by , 's Ganapath: Part One, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Rambo and more interesting films in his pipeline. While, Disha has several films in her kitty including Yodha, KTina and Project K.